Homeland cannot become haven for illegal immigrants: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma

On the occasion of World Indigenous Day, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman extended his solidarity to the indigenous people of Manipur and the wider Northeast region, underscoring the need for greater recognition and protection of their rights.



Speaking at an event in Imphal, Deb Barman stressed the importance of the Government of India engaging with indigenous communities, particularly in border states. “If you do not take the indigenous people into confidence, tomorrow there will be a problem in the entire region of the Northeast,” he cautioned.



The TMP leader revealed that, according to discussions with the Union Home Minister, the Centre holds no objection in addressing these concerns, though some issues may persist at the state level. He reiterated that indigenous people of Tripura and the Northeast have endured long-standing challenges, and warned against allowing illegal migration from Assam or Bangladesh. “We cannot allow illegal migrants to come in and make our homeland theirs,” he asserted.



Deb Barman’s remarks highlighted deep-rooted apprehensions over demographic changes, land rights, and cultural preservation—issues that continue to dominate political discourse across the region.