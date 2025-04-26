35 families living on an isolated island within the Dumboor water reservoir in Tripura’s Gomati district are witnessing a new wave of hope, as efforts are underway to provide them with a reliable drinking water connection.

Sharing the heartening update on social media under the theme "Connecting Islands," the Gomati District Administration wrote, "No physiographic barrier can hinder our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our villagers. With the dedicated efforts of the Panchayat and support from the 15th Finance Commission (FFC) Tied Grant, an innovative project is underway to ensure water supply to our island community."

The administration further explained that by channeling water from a mountain stream through submerged pipelines, they are overcoming nature’s formidable challenges to bring a sustainable water solution closer to reality.

"This ongoing work stands as a symbol of the Panchayat’s proactive and people-first approach to development," it added.

In the rugged terrain dotted with hills and forests, officials are using wooden boats and newly laid pipes to restore the critical water connectivity.

Describing the initiative, Subrajit Paul, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Karbook, said that these 35 families previously relied on a small canal for water.

Speaking to India Today NE, he said, "They had their own pipeline connection, but it was damaged during the devastating floods last year. Now, thanks to the Fifteenth Finance Commission Tied Funds and the proactive steps of the Mukhchari Village Committee, we are replacing it with a proper pipeline connection directly reaching the remotest island."

Paul highlighted that the area’s mountainous terrain poses challenges for conventional water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"Since boring is difficult here, we are bringing the pipeline directly through the lake. Earlier, the villagers had to travel to another island where the canal was located to fetch water. When the Mukhchari Village Committee learned about their plight, they acted swiftly and innovatively. Now, with the FFC funds, they are connecting the canal to the other island via submerged pipeline. The islanders will soon have direct access to drinking water at their doorstep," he added.

Dumboor Lake, a picturesque water body in Amarpur Sub-Division, spans 41 square kilometers and straddles both Dhalai and Gomati Districts. Adorned with 48 emerald-green islets and surrounded by hills, the lake presents a breathtakingly scenic spectacle.

Nearby, the river Gomati originates from a hydel project close to the lake, at a place called Tirthamukh. Every year on Pous Sankranti, celebrated on January 14, Tirthamukh hosts a grand fair (Mela) that draws visitors from far and wide, adding to the region’s vibrant cultural charm.