Howrah river swells after hill rain, flooding several homes in Agartala

Heavy rainfall in the hill areas has pushed up the water level of the Howrah River in Tripura, flooding several low-lying parts of Agartala and forcing water into homes.

The rising river has affected residential areas along its banks, with several houses already reporting water ingress. Residents in vulnerable localities have been placed on alert as the situation remains closely monitored.

The administration has deployed boats to reach waterlogged areas and assist in evacuating residents from locations where the flooding has become severe. Rescue teams are also providing support to people affected by the rising water.

Officials are keeping a close watch on the river as rainfall in the hills continues. Further showers could lead to another rise in the Howrah’s water level and worsen flooding in low-lying areas of the city.

Authorities are preparing to move residents from vulnerable neighbourhoods to safer locations if the water level rises further.

Residents have been advised to remain alert and follow instructions from local officials as rescue and relief operations continue.