I-Day: Security tightened across Tripura; border areas placed on high alert

Security has been intensified across West Tripura district, including Agartala, ahead of Independence Day, with police coordinating with the CRPF, BSF and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) to ensure foolproof security arrangements, officials said on Friday, August 14.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, along with Additional SPs, SDPOs and officials of other security agencies, said intensified patrolling was being carried out, particularly along the international border, while additional personnel had been deployed at strategic locations.

Joint patrolling, mobile check posts and naka points have been established, with border areas placed on high alert.

“Security arrangements have been strengthened across the district. All the sister agencies are working in close coordination to ensure a peaceful Independence Day,” Pathak said.

Security checks have also been intensified at the airport and railway stations, with dog squads deployed as part of the enhanced security measures. Special operations by the TSR are being conducted in interior areas of the district, he said.

The police have simultaneously stepped up their campaign against drug trafficking across West Tripura, including Agartala. Naka checking has been intensified at several locations, while the beat policing system is also being strengthened.

According to Pathak, contact numbers of beat police officers will be displayed in urban areas to enable residents to reach them quickly during emergencies.

The heightened security arrangements will remain in force around the Independence Day celebrations, with security agencies maintaining close coordination to prevent any untoward incident, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Pathak said the investigation into the death of Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar was progressing through scientific and technical methods.

He said investigators were examining all aspects of the case and assured that no stone would be left unturned to establish the facts.