BJP MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stirred political discourse on Monday, April 7 by asserting that national popularity, not merely educational credentials, defines effective political leadership. His remarks came in response to the election of veteran CPI(M) leader M.A. Baby as the new General Secretary of the Communist Party.

Speaking to reporters, Deb commented, “Leadership is beyond academic degrees. One might be a professor, engineer or teacher, but a successful leader must have nationwide recognition.” He further stated that CPI(M) currently lacks a figure with mass national appeal comparable to BJP stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CPI(M) appointed 71-year-old M.A. Baby to the top party post on Sunday. Responding to the development, Deb admitted unfamiliarity with the new general secretary, saying, “As a former CM and current MP, I don't know M.A. Baby. He might be a capable person loyal to his party, but I had to Google him.”

Reflecting on Tripura’s political shift, Deb recalled how the BJP-IPFT alliance unseated the Left Front in 2018 after 25 years of uninterrupted rule. He served as Chief Minister until 2022, when he was replaced by Manik Saha ahead of the 2023 state elections—an election the BJP went on to win.

Deb also reiterated his support for the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) initiative. He argued that simultaneous elections would reduce public expenditure and allow for better governance. “Simultaneous polls were part of India’s original democratic framework but were disrupted by Congress through misuse of Article 356,” he alleged.

“Currently, elections in three or four states take place separately, draining resources and time. ONOE would ensure savings that can be redirected towards development schemes. Elections are conducted using taxpayers’ money; savings can lead to more welfare projects under PM Modi’s leadership,” he added.