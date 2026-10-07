‘I have never sought a political chair’: Pradyot Debbarma to leave active politics

Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has announced that he will step away from active politics next month, citing health concerns and a desire to spend more time with his family and focus on his personal life.

Debbarma said his decision was not made in anger and followed years of political work and reflection. He said prolonged travel, negotiations, public responsibilities and political struggles had taken a toll on his health and family life.

“I will not remain in active politics after next month because of health issues,” Debbarma said, while making it clear that he would continue to speak up for the Tiprasa community whenever he felt their rights were being denied.

His political journey has centred largely on the rights and constitutional protection of Tripura's indigenous communities. He founded Tipra Motha with the aim of bringing together groups pursuing similar demands, describing the approach as “One platform, One voice, One Thansa”.

The Tiprasa Accord, signed in 2024 between the Centre, the Tripura government and Tipra Motha, has remained a key issue for Debbarma. He has repeatedly called for the agreement to be implemented and urged the government to honour its commitments to the state's indigenous population.

Debbarma said the movement had grown substantially since its formation and now had a significant political presence across Tripura. He pointed to 3,428 elected Village Council leaders, 24 MDCs and 13 MLAs as evidence of that growth.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the negotiations over the Tiprasa Accord had taken a physical and emotional toll. Disagreements, disappointments and competing interests had, at times, weakened the collective position, he said.

Despite those difficulties, Debbarma said the movement must remain focused on its larger objective.

“The Tiprasa Accord remains bigger than any individual, party or political position. It belongs to our people and to the generations yet to come,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to remain united and ensure that the commitments under the accord are implemented within the stipulated timeframe, as assured by the Union Home Minister and the Tripura Chief Minister.

Debbarma also said his decision was not driven by a desire for political power or office.

“I have never sought a political chair for the sake of power or position,” he said, adding that his aim had always been to work towards justice, dignity and a better future for the people of Tripura.

While stepping away from active politics, he said he would not sever his ties with the people of the state.

“I will no longer be a political office-holder, but I will always remain connected to our people and committed to their dignity, rights and future,” he said.

Debbarma ended his message by thanking the people of Tripura for their support and acknowledging the mistakes and disappointments of his political journey.

“I leave active politics not with anger, but with gratitude,” he said.

He said he now wanted to spend more time with his family, care for his health and pursue personal interests that had been put aside during his years in public life.

“Wherever life takes me, Tripura will always remain in my heart,” Debbarma said.