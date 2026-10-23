A 19-year-old man from Tripura who was allegedly subjected to racial abuse by Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen in a viral video has said he has pardoned the influencer following an unconditional apology, even as police arrested the latter in connection with the incident.

The teenager, who works as a housekeeping staff member at a restaurant in Ahmedabad, said the video was filmed around a month ago, but he was unaware that he was being recorded. He learnt about it only after the footage surfaced on social media a few days ago.

“The video, which went viral on social media, was actually shot around a month ago, maybe out of fun in Ahmedabad. I did not know someone was filming me,” he told PTI over the phone.

He said the incident had left him upset but added that Shokeen had apologised for his actions.

“The influencer has already sought an unconditional apology for his act, and I have pardoned him,” he said.

Shokeen was arrested in New Delhi on Thursday evening for allegedly subjecting the Tripura youth to racial abuse and humiliation, an official said. The video, purportedly showing the content creator making derogatory remarks against the teenager, triggered widespread condemnation across the Northeast.

However, the teenager said he did not want the controversy to escalate into a prolonged legal battle.

“I did not want the influencer to get arrested for filming the video and uploading it on social media. In fact, I don't want to get entangled in legal complications. I want nothing,” he said when asked about the arrest.

The youth, who hails from the Anandabazar area of North Tripura, also expressed concern that the controversy could create difficulties for him in the future.

He said he had discontinued his education after Class 9 at St Paul's School in Agartala to support his family of four. He joined the Ahmedabad restaurant around three-and-a-half months ago and earns Rs 10,000 a month, which he described as his family's sole source of income.

“I studied at St Paul's School in Agartala till Class 9 and had to discontinue my studies to earn money to feed my family,” he said.

“I joined the restaurant as a housekeeping staff three and a half months ago, with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. I will be in trouble in future,” he added.

The alleged incident has drawn condemnation from political leaders across party lines, with several calling for action against the content creator.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on X that Shokeen would face consequences for his actions and that the Delhi and Tripura police would take appropriate steps.

“This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson,” Rijiju said.