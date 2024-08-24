In response to the severe flooding that has ravaged parts of Tripura since August 19, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has ramped up its relief operations, deploying Mi-17 and ALH helicopters to deliver essential supplies to the worst-hit areas.

Operating out of Agartala, the helicopters have successfully air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded residents in Rangamati, Jatanbari, Udaipur, Paschim Malbasa, Shankar Pali, and surrounding regions within the Gomati and South districts.

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The IAF has reported that, to date, a total of 28 tons of relief material has been airlifted and distributed to those affected by the catastrophic floods. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been actively deployed, with personnel being inducted into the disaster-stricken areas to assist in rescue and relief operations.

While some parts of Tripura have seen slight improvements in flood conditions, the situation remains dire in many regions, particularly in the Gomati and South districts. The relentless efforts of the IAF, NDRF, and other emergency services continue as they work to bring relief to those in need and restore normalcy in the affected areas.