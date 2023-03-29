TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma on March 29 slammed the Centre-led BJP government for failing to appoint an interlocutor within the prescribed timeframe.

Speaking to the media, the Motha chief said, "We have not asked anything personally, all demands are for the people of Tiprasa."

Further Pradyot said that if the government of India is unwilling to give what Motha is demanding then TIPRA Motha is in opposition and knows what can be done.

"We all know what opposition can do in Tripura," the TIPRA chief added.

Speaking on the deadline of appointing an interlocutor, to this Pradyot said, "Go and ask this to Amit Shah not me...I am in the line and doing what I have been told to do."

Also Read: Tripura: Will work like a responsible opposition party says TIPRA Motha chief after oath-taking of party MLAs

Meanwhile, as per sources, the TIPRA Motha chief landed in Guwahati on March 29 to hold a meeting along with the NEDA chief Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a major development, Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has threatened to go for an indefinite hunger strike if the Centre fails to provide interlocutors.

Sources from the party said that Pradyot who is also a royal Scion of Tripura has decided to go on a hunger strike if the central government fail to provide an interlocutor for the demand for a 'Constitutional Solution ' of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Earlier, Debbarma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be announcing the name of the interlocutor on March 27 who will study and examine TIPRA Motha’s demand for a ‘constitutional solution’ to the issues and problems of Tripura’s 14 lakh tribals.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma on March 23 said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be announcing the name of the interlocutor on March 27 who will study and examine TIPRA Motha’s demand for a ‘constitutional solution’ to the issues and problems of Tripura’s 14 lakh tribals.