Former Minister and Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday, November 12 questioned the BJP's claims of development under the double-engine government, stating that if the government was confident of its performance, it should allow people to express their choice freely through a democratic election.



He has urged the State Election Commission, the Director General of Police (DGP) and election officials to ensure adequate deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces to safeguard voters' rights and ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

The Urban local body election in Tripura will be held on November 27.

Speaking to the media, Roy Barman said he had held discussions with election officials and demanded sufficient security arrangements across all polling booths, which he described as “hyper-sensitive” in view of alleged attempts by miscreants to influence the electoral process.

He alleged that groups of troublemakers from neighbouring areas could enter different localities to carry

out electoral malpractices.

Referring specifically to Ward No. 4, he claimed that there were reports of alleged plans to bring in miscreants from Joram to engage in rigging. He said the Congress had received information about such activities and urged the authorities to take preventive measures.

Roy Barman also expressed concern over alleged threats and intimidation of opposition candidates and campaigners in several parts of the state, including Kamalpur, Ambassa, Mohanpur, Jirania, Ranirbazar and Santirbazar. He alleged that incidents of intimidation were continuing, with opposition workers being threatened and prevented from campaigning freely.

He further claimed that a Congress youth leader had been brutally assaulted by unidentified persons and referred to an alleged incident in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas where the house of a Left Front candidate was reportedly demolished.

Questioning the ruling BJP's claims of development under the double-engine government, Roy Barman said that if the government was confident of its performance, it should allow people to express their choice freely through a democratic election.

He also pointed to the BJP's recent rally on the themes of restoring democracy and opposing lawlessness, questioning the contrast between those claims and the incidents of alleged intimidation being reported from different areas.

Calling upon the ruling establishment, police administration and State Election Commission to ensure a peaceful electoral environment, Roy Barman appealed to all political parties, candidates and voters to remain vigilant.

He particularly urged citizens to document incidents of alleged electoral violence, threats and intimidation on their mobile phones and share the evidence with the media. Referring to reports of a woman journalist facing threats while covering an incident, he stressed that media personnel must also be allowed to perform their duties without fear.

Roy Barman said documenting such incidents would help identify those allegedly attempting to undermine the democratic process and deprive people of their voting rights.