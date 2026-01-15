If elections were held today, BJP would win big in Assam, nearly 100 per cent promises fulfilled: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, January 15, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a landslide victory if Assembly elections were held in Assam today, citing the government’s performance and fulfillment of promises over the past five years.



Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district, Sarma said the BJP-led government has delivered on almost all of its commitments, resulting in public satisfaction across the state.



“I begin every important work by seeking blessings from Mata Tripura Sundari. It gives me spiritual strength and guidance,” he said, adding that his visit to Tripura was religious in nature and not political. However, he noted that he would meet Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha during his stay.



The Assam Chief Minister clarified that his current focus remains on Assam, where elections are expected to be announced soon.

“I am not thinking about Tripura politics at the moment. Assam elections are approaching, and that is my priority,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP government’s achievements, Sarma stated that development and protection of identity have been the twin pillars of governance in Assam. “The political situation today reflects the people’s trust in us, but politics is dynamic. Still, the BJP is in a very strong position in Assam,” he said.



He further claimed that nearly 100 per cent of the BJP’s promises have been fulfilled during the past five years. “We have provided government jobs to 1.6 lakh youths without corruption. Around two lakh bighas of land have been freed from illegal encroachment by Bangladeshis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended unprecedented support to Assam through various development initiatives,” Sarma added.



On seat-sharing and electoral strategy, Sarma said the BJP would avoid contesting in constituencies where it has no support base. “If our friendly parties are willing to contest, they should. In some seats, there may be no contest if the public so desires, while in others there will be healthy competition,” he said.



He also claimed that minority votes are likely to consolidate in favour of the Congress. “I work for all people and do not believe in troubling anyone. Ultimately, people will decide based on development and governance,” Sarma concluded.