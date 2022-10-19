Pained and anguished over the BJP's new slogan, ''Death To Manikya'', Tripura royal scion and TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on October 19 said that if his death can bring a solution then let it be so.

He said this while sharing a video of the protesting BJP workers and marching on a road carrying placards and shouting the slogan, ''Death To Manikya'' in Ampinagar in Tripura.

''If my death can bring a solution then let it be so! This culture has ruined us and this is the reason why we have become slaves in the last 75 years. One day when I am no longer around you will realize our sacrifices of ours,'' Manikya wrote on Facebook.

When India Today NE approached him over the matter, Manikya said, ''I left everything in the entire northeast and came back and fight for the rights of the tribals when I could have gotten a life of luxury in the palace. I did not''.

''...And to hear all that sort of language.., you know it says a lot. I just don't want to politicize but you know it says a lot about our society, where it going and this a reflection of our society,'' he added.

Criticizing, BJP in the state riding on the language and culture of the party workers in the state, Manikya also questioned that has he ever said death to Biplab Deb or death to Manik Saha.

''Tomorrow will they condole these things and it will be over,'' he added.

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