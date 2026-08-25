‘If my indigenous people get nothing, I don’t want such politics’: Pradyot on Tipra Motha alliance

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on August 25 said his party had not held any formal discussions on an alliance with any political party and stressed that any tie-up with a national party would have to protect the rights and interests of Tripura’s indigenous people.

Pradyot said neither he nor Tipra Motha had received any official approach from a political party so far. He made it clear that the party would not pursue an alliance simply for electoral gains if it did not secure meaningful safeguards for indigenous communities.

“If leaders get something and my indigenous people do not get anything, I don’t think I want to do such politics,” he said.

Pradyot said any national party seeking Tipra Motha’s support would first have to demonstrate its commitment to protecting indigenous rights. Without such assurances, he questioned how the party could approach indigenous voters for their support.

He said Tipra Motha would wait until the elections are formally announced before deciding its political course. If no alliance is finalised, the party is prepared to contest independently, he said.

“We have contested the TTAADC election alone, the Assembly election also, and we will contest the Village Council election alone,” Pradyot said.

He also rejected the portrayal of Tipra Motha’s political movement as being directed against Bengali residents of Tripura. According to him, the party’s focus is on protecting indigenous people, their land and their future.

“We are not fighting with Bengalis in Tripura. We are fighting to protect our land and to protect our future,” he said.

Pradyot also raised concerns over what he described as the illegal entry of people from Bangladesh, citing developments in Patharkandi and other parts of the region while speaking about demographic changes.

At the same time, he said non-tribal residents living within areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council would not lose their rights. Those living there peacefully, he said, would be protected under the law.

Tipra Motha’s position, he said, was to safeguard indigenous interests while ensuring peaceful coexistence among all communities in Tripura.