'If villages develop, the state develops': Tripura CM pitches rural-led growth at PM-Kisan event

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 20 said increasing farmers' income remains a key objective of the state government, highlighting a series of agricultural initiatives and financial support schemes aimed at strengthening the rural economy.

Speaking at an event held at the Tripura State Agriculture Research Centre in Arundhatinagar, Agartala, to mark the direct transfer of funds under the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), Saha said the development of villages is central to the state's overall progress.

"If villages develop, the state develops, and only if the state develops is real development of the country possible," he said, adding that the PM-Kisan scheme was launched to help farmers avoid falling into debt while cultivating their land.

Describing farmers as the "backbone and breadwinners of society", Saha said they continue to ensure food security even under difficult conditions.

The Chief Minister said the state government has implemented several programmes since 2018 to improve the socio-economic condition of farmers and work towards doubling their income. He noted that direct procurement of paddy had resulted in more than Rs 529 crore being transferred to farmers' accounts.

According to Saha, agricultural production and farmers' earnings have increased due to the implementation of central and state schemes, including PM-Kisan, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Krishi Vikas Yojana.

He also highlighted efforts to improve soil productivity, stating that more than 2.53 lakh soil health cards have been issued across the state. Farmers have additionally received improved agricultural inputs through subsidies amounting to over Rs 233.63 crore, he said.

Providing details of PM-Kisan assistance, Saha said more than 1.51 lakh farmers received Rs 30.37 crore under the scheme in 2018-19. During the current financial year, over 2.16 lakh farmers are expected to benefit, with more than Rs 43.32 crore set to be credited to their accounts.

Saha linked the pace of development in Tripura to the state's improved law and order situation, saying a peaceful environment had enabled faster implementation of development projects.

"Development work is going on at a fast pace because a beautiful environment has been created in the state today," he said, adding that a "Viksit Bharat" could be achieved through the creation of a developed state.

Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath was also present at the programme.