"If youth unite, nobody can stop Tipra Motha from winning VC and 2028 Assembly polls: Pradyot Manikya

Criticizing some political parties for using youths and never giving them priority, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday, May 3 said that if youths stay united and don’t fight with each other, nobody can stop the Tipra Motha Party from winning the Village Council and the 2028 Assembly elections.

In a video message from Mumbai, Pradyot said that today is the foundation day of the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF).

“I am here at a hospital and undergoing treatment in Mumbai. But I want to say that today is the foundation day of YTF. If I have ever given chances, it is to YTF, and the majority of YTF members are MLAs and Members of the District Council. In the coming days also, I want to give opportunities to the youth. Earlier, a majority of youths were kept in front just to receive lathi charges from police during protests, but when those leaders come to power, youth never get a chance and instead some people who are very old get the opportunities,” he said.

Pradyot said that he is not against elderly people and that he respects them.

“But this is the time of the new generation. Today, 70% of Tripura’s population is young and below 35 years of age. If our decision-makers are not aware of technology and not connected with the present situation, the hopes of the new generation, and communication, then the next generation and Gen Z will face losses. For this, I have promoted YTF, and the same applies to TISF and all student organizations. I want to say that my fight is for my people and will always be for my people and the next generation. Politics will come and go, but if we and YTF work with honesty, then the future of Tiprasa will be in the hands of good people,” said Pradyot.

He said that he will not be there forever, but this is the time for YTF to take responsibility.

“Go and visit the villages and stop corruption. We must move forward with one voice. We should not forget why we have come here and what our responsibility is. Youth must stay united and not fight with each other. If we move forward together, nobody can stop us from winning the Village Council and the 2028 Assembly elections, as this is the time of the youth,” he added.