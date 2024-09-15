The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gomati District, Tripura, has ordered the immediate closure of an illegal dental clinic in Amarpur sub-division. The "T.H.D Dental Clinic & Lab," located on Amarpur Sub-divisional Hospital Road, was found to be operating without any qualified personnel.

The shutdown follows a complaint lodged against the clinic, alleging it was engaged in quackery. Dr. Kamal Reang, the CMO, issued the closure order based on an inquiry conducted by a committee from his office. The investigation revealed that the clinic lacked qualified dental professionals, violating "The Tripura Clinical Establishment (Registration & Regulation) Act, 2018."

Dr. Reang's order highlights the potential health hazards posed by unqualified medical practices, emphasizing the importance of adherence to regulatory standards to safeguard public health. The clinic’s immediate closure aims to prevent further risks to the community.