The Tripura government will push back any Bangladeshi or Rohingya entering the state illegally, following all legal procedures, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on May 21.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

He said that the government will not allow any Bangladeshi or Rohingya to enter the state illegally.

“If Bangladeshi or Rohingya enter Tripura illegally, we will not allow them to enter, and if they sneak in somehow, then following the legal process, we will push them back,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Tripura police at Churaibari Naka point in North Tripura District intercepted a truck carrying electric transformers and recovered 960 kilograms of cannabis concealed while en route to Guwahati, Assam.

Churaibari Naka point shares interstate border with Assam and Tripura. The seizure, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore in the illicit market, was made early Monday morning following a tip-off.

