Acting on confidential inputs, a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies led to the arrest of two individuals—one Bangladeshi national and one Indian tout—at Agartala Railway Station.



According to Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of the Government Railway Police Station in Agartala, the arrested individuals have been identified as Shyamal Chandra Barman (23), a resident of Gaibandha district in Bangladesh, and Abhijit Sarkar alias Prem (32), a resident of Trishabari under Teliamura Police Station in Khowai district, Tripura who is the Indian tout.



The OC said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the Bangladeshi national had entered Indian territory illegally and, along with the broker, had reached Agartala Railway Station with the intention of travelling to Kolkata.



The duo was taken into custody during a coordinated raid, and is currently being interrogated at the Agartala GRP police station. Sources in the police said that more arrests may follow as further leads are uncovered.



A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP police station, and both accused will be produced before the High Court on Saturday.