IMD extends red alert for Tripura till May 1 amid heavy rain warning, Sepahijala district reported highest rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has extended the red alert for several districts of Tripura till May 1 warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds over the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Agartala, heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm is very likely to occur at one or two places across Khowai, West Tripura, Sipahijala, Gomati and South Tripura districts from April 29 to April 30.

For the remaining districts, an orange alert has been issued, indicating similar rainfall intensity at isolated locations. The forecast also warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty or squally winds with speeds reaching 50 to 60 kmph in parts of the state.

The IMD has further extended the red alert from April 30 to May 1 for West Tripura and Sipahijala districts, where intense rainfall activity is expected to persist. Other districts will continue under an orange alert during this period.

From May 2, the alert level is expected to ease slightly, with Sipahijala and South districts remaining under an orange alert, while the rest of Tripura will be under a yellow alert.

The warning comes in the wake of significant rainfall recorded across the state due to overnight showers. Official data shows that North Tripura received 37 mm of rainfall, while Unakoti recorded 17 mm. Dhalai district experienced heavy rainfall at 99 mm, followed by Khowai with 68.8 mm and West Tripura with 91.5 mm. Sepahijala reported the highest rainfall at 145.5 mm, while Gomati received 79.1 mm and South Tripura recorded 77.0 mm.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continuous rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt normal life. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds.