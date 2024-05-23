The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Tripura on May 26 and 27, warning of very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds due to a low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal.

The IMD issued an Orange alert for the state on May 26 and 27, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h, along with heavy rainfall likely to occur across all districts of the state.

According to a report from the IMD, yesterday's low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards and developed into a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal on May 23. “It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24, 2024. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 25. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by the evening of May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm,” the report reads.