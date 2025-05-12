The Meteorological Centre in Agartala has issued an orange alert for multiple districts in Tripura, warning of intense weather activity over the next four days. The alert includes predictions of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, particularly affecting the West, Khowai, and North districts from May 13 to 14.

“Hot and humid weather prevailed at many places across the districts of Tripura,” the IMD Agartala said in its latest update. “Moderate rainfall occurred at most places, with heavy rainfall reported in Khowai, moderate rainfall in West, North, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts, light rainfall in Sepahijala and Gomati, and very light rainfall in the South district during the last 24 hours.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the maximum temperature remained “appreciably above normal” across the state, a noticeable drop in the minimum temperature has brought it closer to seasonal averages.

Following the orange alert for the northern districts early in the week, the IMD has placed the entire state under a yellow alert from May 14 to 17, signalling continued unstable weather, though with a slightly reduced threat level.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and take necessary precautions, especially in regions prone to flooding or landslides. Emergency services have been alerted in anticipation of possible disruptions.