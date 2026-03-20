IMD issues 'Orange Alert' for Tripura, warns of thunderstorms and lightning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tripura, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the next two days.

According to the IMD, a trough extending from Jharkhand to West Assam, along with a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh, is influencing weather conditions across the northeast. These systems are likely to trigger isolated thunderstorms with wind speeds ranging between 30–50 kmph, along with light to moderate rainfall at one or two places in the state during March 20–21.

The department cautioned that wind speeds could reach up to 40–50 kmph in some areas and advised residents to take precautions, including securing loose structures and avoiding open spaces during storms.

Authorities have also been asked to remain on alert for potential disruptions to outdoor activities, traffic movement, and power supply. The public has been urged to stay updated with weather advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse conditions.