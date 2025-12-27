IMD issues yellow alert as dense fog, cold conditions persist in Tripura

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued winter conditions in Tripura over the next few days, with dense fog expected during night and early morning hours, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert across the state.

According to IMD Agartala, the minimum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 12.8 degrees Celsius and is expected to remain largely unchanged over the next three days. Dense fog is predicted to develop during the night and persist until around 11 am, with visibility in some areas dropping below 50 metres.

The IMD warned that reduced visibility may disrupt transportation services, particularly affecting morning flights, which could face delays or rescheduling. Similar foggy conditions and stable winter temperatures are expected to prevail over the next seven days.

Meteorologists attributed the prevailing weather to northerly and northwesterly winds influencing the region, resulting in typical winter conditions for this time of the year.

A yellow alert has been issued for Tripura, cautioning residents about dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets until January 1. Authorities have advised commuters and travellers to remain alert and take necessary precautions, especially during late-night and early-morning hours.