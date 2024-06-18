The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts in Tripura as very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over the state, from June 17.

In a press statement, the IMD Agartala said that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and neighborhood which extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level and a north-south trough runs from north Bihar to southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

“Strong south westerly/southerly winds are prevailing from Bay of Bengal to northeastern States in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Tripura during the next 2-3 days”, it reads.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for North and Unakoti districts on June 17 and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall which is very likely to occur.

They also imposed a yellow alert on Khowai, Dhalai and on rest of the districts saying that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places along with thunderstorms and lightning on June 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, IMD issued an orange alert for North, Unakoti and Dhalai districts of Tripura while a yellow alert for the rest of the district and for June 19.