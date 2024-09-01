Former Chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Sunday, September 1, stated that during this time of distress, no one should engage in politics, and everyone must remain united in helping the flood-affected people.

Pradyot made this statement after visiting various flood-affected villages and relief camps along with his sister Kriti Singh Debbarma who is also BJP MP from Tripura West Lok Sabha seats.

"During floods, many people—tribals, Hindus, Bengalis, Muslims—have suffered, losing their loved ones, crops, and land to floodwaters and landslides. In such a period, we must remain united and work together. This is why I am visiting the affected villages. Politics should not come into play during times of crisis. We must work for the people of the state. I am a citizen of India just as they are, and we must fulfill our responsibilities, not engage in short-term politics. I will also provide Rs 50,000 in aid to the families of those who died in the Gardhang landslide in the South District," he said.

Pradyot mentioned that he is in touch with Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who has announced financial aid for those who have lost their lives or everything they had.

"The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is also working on relief efforts, as is Tipra Motha. We must stay united because the flood didn’t differentiate between Congress, BJP, or CPIM. Humanity should come first in our work. I visited one of the most remote parts of our state, Magroom in Sabroom under the South District. The condition of the roads, drinking water, electricity, and the overall living situation there is perhaps the worst I have ever seen. This was an eye-opener for me and everyone. I have distributed over one lakh rupees at various shelter camps and provided food and essential items. We need to do much more for the people there," he said.