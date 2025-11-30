New barbed wire fencing for Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura under review

BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General (IG) Aloke Kumar Chakraborty announced on Sunday that the proposal for a newly designed barbed wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura is currently under consideration by the central government. The state of Tripura shares an 856-kilometre stretch of the 4,096-kilometre international border with Bangladesh.

Authorities have noted that existing fencing in many locations has deteriorated due to both age and local climatic conditions, particularly heavy rainfall. Efforts are underway to enhance security and replace ageing infrastructure in these regions.

"Barbed wire fencing in most of the places along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB) has outlived its life. In Tripura, weather conditions [heavy rainfall] have also affected the fencing along the international border. We are in the process of replacing the old fencing," he told PTI. IG Chakraborty confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs is actively reviewing the proposal for the erection of improved fencing.

"IG Chakraborty said the proposal for the erection of new and improved fencing is under active consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)." He further expressed optimism about progress, stating, "We are hopeful that the erection of a new design of fencing will start very shortly to enhance the border management," he said.

The Inspector General also assessed the situation along the border as stable. He claimed that the situation along the India-Bangladesh border is "normal". According to the BSF, border management activities continue as planned with no significant disruptions reported to date.

The official highlighted the ongoing positive relationship between Indian and Bangladeshi border forces. The BSF IG said the relationship between the Indian border guards and the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) is very cordial and cooperative. This cooperation has been consistent, facilitating regular communication and operational synergy between the two countries' border personnel.

"Being the first line of the defence, the BSF is always alert to thwart any attempt of peace along the international border," he said, adding there has been no change in the relationship between the border guards of the two sides. Joint measures continue to be taken despite awaiting higher-level meetings between the two forces.

"Scheduled joint patrolling is being conducted at regular intervals. Special patrolling, border contact and casualty contact are being done between the two sides even as a higher-level meeting is awaited," he said. These coordinated activities are part of ongoing efforts to maintain vigilance and foster cooperation along the border region.

On the subject of cross-border cattle smuggling, the IG said the BSF has been dominating the zero line and border haats to address the problem. "We normally hand over the recovered cattle heads to Dhyan Foundation, but when it runs out of space, the BSF gives them to the local police authority for disposal," he said. These measures are in place to manage the issue within existing protocols.