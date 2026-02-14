India-Bangladesh ties to grow stronger after polls, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 14, expressed optimism that the formation of a new government in Bangladesh following the recently concluded elections would further strengthen bilateral ties with India and contribute to building a new chapter in the neighbouring nation’s development.

Speaking on the election outcome, Saha described the development as “happy news for all,” stating that a democratically elected government would now assume office in Bangladesh.

“In the coming days, whoever takes oath as Prime Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. I sincerely hope that strong and cordial relations will continue to flourish between India and Bangladesh. Tripura holds special importance in this context, as three sides of our state share an international border with Bangladesh. Our culture, traditions and history are deeply intertwined. In the past as well, we have shared a strong and friendly relationship,” he said.

Saha further expressed confidence that with the formation of the new government, ties between the two nations would be revitalised and move towards greater cooperation.

“After Partition, many families were divided, with relatives living on either side of the border. I believe that under the new government, ties will be restored and strengthened, ushering in a new era of friendship and partnership with Bangladesh,” he added.

Tripura shares a long international border with Bangladesh, making cross-border relations significant not only for trade and connectivity but also for cultural and people-to-people ties.