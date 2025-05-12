Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today reiterated that India doesn’t believe in violence and neither attacks anyone, but will give a befitting reply if anybody dares to attack.

Speaking at an event today in Agartala, Saha, who is also the Home Minister of the state, said that if everyone sees the history, India has never attacked anyone, which is inherent in our DNA.

“But we will give a tight reply. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the answer after terrorists attacked innocent civilians in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir. We have declared war against terrorists and, in a skilled way, we have destroyed nine camps of terrorists in Pakistan. These were not normal citizens of Pakistan, but even then, they had been launching attacks on us, and we have also replied through the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy,” he said.

He said that Operation Sindoor was announced, though a ceasefire was declared, but the war against terrorism will continue.

“We don’t want violence. If anybody attacks us, we will give a befitting reply,” he added.