Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 25 criticised the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging that its constituent parties lack a common ideology and have united primarily to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters, Saha also expressed confidence that the opposition alliance would not pose a significant challenge to the BJP in the upcoming urban local body elections in the state.

“We do not call it the INDIA alliance; we call it the INDI alliance. They have no common principles. Each party has its own ideology and agenda. They have come together only because they are against the BJP. Such an alliance cannot sustain itself for long,” Saha said.

He alleged that the opposition was attempting to mislead the public by joining hands against the BJP without presenting a common political vision. He maintained that voters were aware of the opposition’s intentions and would not be misled by such an arrangement.

The chief minister also questioned the consistency of the opposition’s political strategy, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s association with other opposition groups.

Saha further criticised the opposition leadership in Parliament, expressing doubts about the effectiveness of the alliance.

On the forthcoming urban local body elections, the chief minister said the opposition’s unity would not significantly affect the BJP’s electoral prospects. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win by a comfortable margin.

“Let them continue with their political activities. There is no reason for us to be concerned,” Saha said.