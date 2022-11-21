Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on November 21 claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a powerful country in the world.

Deb said this while participating in the public welfare “Shib Shakti Maha Yagna” dedicated to Mother Tripureshwari in Surat, Gujarat.

While addressing this religious gathering he praised the current central government for the development of Indian spirituality.

“Because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has found the path of overall development and prosperity. The country which was legging behind everything has emerged as a formidable competitor and a powerful country in terms of success and modernization in front of the rest of the world under the leadership of PM Modi. One after the other achievements are adding feathers to India's crown of success through strong steps”, he added.

Deb further said Prime Minister Modi has taken India to the pinnacle of glory.