India leads in production of many agricultural commodities: Tripura Minister

India is now in the first position in terms of producing many agricultural products, including paddy, mangoes, spices, etc., and the farmers are getting benefits with doubled income.

This was informed by Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath today while addressing the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ and a workshop on Natural Farming at Agartala.

It may be mentioned that the Khet Bachao Abhiyan started on June 1 and will continue till June 30.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 12 years in office, which no single Prime Minister had achieved at one time.

“He has completed it with success and achievements. The slogan of this government is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’. By 2047, India will stand in the number one position, and for that we have to keep faith. Before PM Modi took over, the economy of our country was in the 11th position, and now it is in the 4th position,” said the Minister.

The Minister said that earlier, during the UPA-led Congress regime, India used to import rice and wheat from the USA, but now, due to PM Modi, India is in the number one position in terms of paddy cultivation.

“We are number one in milk, spices, cardamom, chilli, turmeric, mango, ginger, millet, cotton and many other products. How has this been possible? This has been possible only because of PM Modi. Earlier, farmers used to wear lungis, and now they are wearing suits and pants. Now farmers are witnessing massive profits in agriculture. If farmers stop farming, what will you do? What will you eat? As Swami Vivekananda said, we must be self-reliant,” he said.

He also said that Tripura’s per capita income has increased.

“Before we came to power, the per capita income was Rs 1.40 lakh, and in the last seven years it has increased to Rs 1.92 lakh. Our plan is that by 2030 the per capita income will be Rs 3.92 lakh, and by 2047 it will be Rs 19.85 lakh. The plan of our government is to provide employment to every household, and we are giving stress to it. This government is giving importance to qualifications and merit. During the Left Front period, there was no cultivation of onions, oilseeds and mangoes, but now it is being done in Tripura,” said the Minister.