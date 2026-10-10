India Today NE journalist among three from northeast awarded for excellence in field reporting in Shillong event

India Today NE journalist Tanmoy Chakraborty was among three journalists from Northeast India who were awarded for their contributions to journalism at the inaugural Hill Myna Media Conclave 2026 in Shillong, where discussions focused on the role of on-ground reporting in ensuring accuracy, credibility and accountability in news coverage.

Organised by Hill Myna Magazine, the conclave was held on October 7 at the Moreau Institute of Integral Training and Research Society in Meghalaya under the theme “On-Ground Reporting in Northeast India”. The event brought together journalists, media professionals, government officials, students and emerging voices to discuss the practical challenges and evolving demands of reporting from the field.

The three speakers at the conclave were Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu; Michaeljit Yumnam, a journalist with over a decade of experience in news reporting and digital media; and Imkonglemba Ao, Principal Correspondent, Dimapur, of The Morung Express. They shared their professional experiences and perspectives on the importance of first-hand reporting, verification and understanding local contexts.

Basu highlighted the role of field reporting in establishing the credibility of news stories, saying journalists must engage with multiple sources and perspectives to accurately represent events and communities.

“Commitment to authenticity is a basic requirement for every journalist, and this authenticity comes from ground reporting,” she said, adding that first-hand reporting helps build credibility and gives stories a more accurate account of events.

Yumnam emphasised that journalists need to be present at the location of an incident to understand what has happened and communicate the realities to the public. He said on-ground reporting helps journalists move beyond second-hand accounts and develop a clearer understanding of events.

Ao stressed the importance of physical presence in the field rather than depending entirely on phone calls or information supplied by third parties. He underlined the need to assess the situation firsthand, cross-check information and remain aware of the local context. Such reporting, he said, also helps journalists strengthen their professional skills and experience.

Abhilash Baranwal, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district and chief guest at the event, spoke about the responsibility of the media in providing the public with accurate and relevant information.

“The responsibility of journalism is not simply to tell us what we want to hear, but to tell us what we need to know,” he said.

The programme also featured an interactive audience session titled “The Room Speaks” and the Northeast Writers Award 2026, which recognised literary voices from the region.

Lakshmi Kharkongor, Director Media and Editor of Hill Myna Magazine, said the publication's impact was reflected in the continued engagement of its readers and contributors with stories focusing on people and meaningful change.

The conclave marks Hill Myna Media's initiative to establish a platform for discussions on journalism, storytelling and regional perspectives, with a focus on the realities of reporting across Northeast India.