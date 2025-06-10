India's transformation from one of the world's most economically vulnerable nations to the fourth-largest global economy was the focal point of discussions today in Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasised how India has overcome its classification among the "Fragile Five" economies during an address to intellectuals at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, marking the Modi government's 11th anniversary.

The "Fragile Five" label, applied to India along with Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, and Indonesia, identified emerging markets facing critical structural weaknesses, including massive current account deficits, dangerous dependence on foreign capital, and currencies vulnerable to global market shocks.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India has transformed from being one of the 'Fragile Five' economies to establishing itself as the world's fourth-largest economy over the past 11 years," Saha said.

The Chief Minister traced this economic journey from 2013, when financial analysts grouped these nations as particularly at risk during emerging market turbulence. India's inclusion reflected serious concerns about twin deficits, inflation pressures, and what many viewed as policy gridlock hampering economic decision-making.

Saha highlighted the comprehensive nature of this transformation, pointing to improvements spanning multiple sectors. "Before leading the nation, Narendra Modi transformed Gujarat, where once there was a severe drinking water crisis, into a model state," he said, using this as an example of the problem-solving approach later applied nationally.

The Chief Minister emphasised India's enhanced international standing, particularly noting the respect commanded during global forums.

He characterised the current administration's approach as fundamentally different from the pre-2014 period. "This is a government that believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas," Saha said, describing how inclusive development strategies have replaced earlier governance challenges.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this economic transformation from fragility to strength would serve as a benchmark for developing nations worldwide, demonstrating how sustained policy focus can reshape a country's global economic position.