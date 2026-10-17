The Indian Army on October 17 concluded its five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2026 at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Badharghat, Agartala, with 1,203 shortlisted candidates from Tripura participating in the recruitment drive.

The rally was held from October 13 to 17 and was organised by the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Silchar, under the Headquarters Recruiting Zone (North East States), Shillong, in coordination with the local Army formation under Spear Corps and the Tripura civil administration.

According to the Army, this year's rally witnessed record participation from the state. The response from candidates is expected to result in a selection rate more than double that of the previous year, potentially increasing the number of Agniveers recruited from Tripura.

During the recruitment process, candidates underwent multiple stages of assessment to evaluate their physical fitness, operational capabilities and medical fitness as part of the selection procedure.

The Army attributed the smooth conduct of the rally to coordination between the military and the civil administration. The Tripura government, state police and management of the sports complex provided logistical support throughout the five-day event.

Arrangements included dedicated holding areas for candidates, safe drinking water, emergency medical facilities and crowd management measures to ensure the recruitment process was conducted in a safe and orderly manner.

The Army expressed appreciation to the civil administration, medical teams, security personnel and local residents for their cooperation.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Agnipath Scheme, the Army said the recruitment process was transparent, fair and merit-based. The rally offered aspiring candidates from across Tripura an opportunity to pursue their ambition of serving in the armed forces.

The Army has not provided the final number of candidates selected through the rally.