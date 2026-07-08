Indian Army holds veterans' meet in Agartala, focuses on ex-servicemen welfare

The Indian Army organised a Veterans' Meet at Agartala Military Station, bringing together more than 50 ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, Next of Kin (NoKs), veterans' welfare officials and representatives from military establishments to address welfare-related issues and strengthen engagement with the veteran community.

The interaction, chaired by the General Officer Commanding, 101 Area, served as a platform for veterans to directly engage with Army authorities and discuss concerns related to healthcare, employment and welfare. Officials said the initiative was aimed at ensuring timely resolution of issues faced by veterans and their families.

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on improving healthcare services through the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), enhancing employment opportunities in the state government, and creating greater awareness about guidance and support available for Agniveer recruitment.

Addressing the gathering, the General Officer Commanding reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen, disabled soldiers, Veer Naris and their families. He assured the veterans that their concerns would receive due attention and encouraged them to remain connected with the Army while availing themselves of the various welfare initiatives.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and its veteran community, underscoring the Army's continued focus on ensuring the welfare, dignity and well-being of those who have served the nation.