Indian Army hosts lecture on Tripura’s cultural heritage at Agartala Military Station

The Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps organised an informative lecture on the culture and traditions of Tripura at Agartala Military Station on June 16, aimed at enhancing cultural awareness among military personnel serving in the state.

The session was delivered by noted academician and cultural expert Dr Bindu Ranjan Chakma of Maharaja Bir Bikram University. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, troops and their family members.

During the lecture, Dr. Chakma provided a detailed overview of Tripura’s geographical setting, historical evolution, ethnic diversity and cultural heritage. He highlighted the customs, traditions and lifestyles of the state's indigenous tribes and communities, emphasising their contribution to Tripura’s unique identity.

The academician also spoke about the significance of traditional attire, festivals, rituals, folk dances, music, handicrafts and indigenous knowledge systems that have been preserved across generations. He underlined the importance of safeguarding these cultural traditions while adapting to the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Participants gained valuable insights into the social fabric of Tripura and the role cultural heritage plays in promoting social harmony, community resilience and mutual understanding. The interactive session saw active engagement from attendees, who sought to learn more about the state's history, traditions and contemporary cultural landscape.

According to the organisers, such initiatives help strengthen bonds between the Indian Army and local communities while fostering greater appreciation of India's cultural diversity. The programme also reflects the Army's commitment to promoting national integration and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' through meaningful engagement with academic institutions and subject matter experts.

The event forms part of the Indian Army's broader efforts to broaden the perspectives of its personnel and deepen their understanding of the regions in which they serve.