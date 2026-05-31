Indian Army organises Yoga Day precursor event at Tripura's Ujjayanta Palace

As part of preparations for the 12th International Yoga Day, the Indian Army's Red Shield Division under Spear Corps, in collaboration with the civil administration, organised a special yoga session at the historic Ujjayanta Palace on May 30.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Army personnel, highlighting their commitment to physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle through the practice of yoga.

Held against the backdrop of the iconic palace, one of Tripura's most significant cultural landmarks, the programme showcased the connection between India's ancient yogic traditions and the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast. The serene setting reinforced the message of wellness, unity and inner balance.

The session featured various yoga asanas, pranayama exercises and meditation practices aimed at improving physical health, emotional stability and resilience. Participants were encouraged to make yoga a regular part of their daily routine to promote holistic wellness and manage stress effectively.

The initiative reflects the Indian Army's continued efforts to foster wellness, social harmony and cultural integration through community-oriented activities. The event concluded with a message of peace, harmony and collective well-being, embodying the spirit of International Yoga Day.