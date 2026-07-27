Indian Army trains CISF personnel to strengthen security at Tripura's Agartala Airport

The Indian Army's Spear Corps has launched a 14-day specialised training programme for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala to enhance aviation security and inter-agency coordination.

The training, which began on July 27 at the Agartala Military Station, is being conducted under the Military-Civil Fusion framework. The programme aims to improve operational coordination, tactical preparedness and the protection of critical aviation infrastructure.

During the course, Army instructors will train CISF personnel in critical infrastructure security, vital area and vital point protection, Quick Reaction Team (QRT) drills, counter-drone operations and threat mitigation strategies.

According to officials, the initiative is designed to strengthen coordination between the Indian Army and the CISF in addressing evolving security challenges and improving the overall security framework at key installations.

Upon completion of the training, CISF personnel will resume their duties at MBB Airport with enhanced operational skills and preparedness to respond to emerging security threats.