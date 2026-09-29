Indian Army's Spear Corps holds cleanliness, environmental awareness drive in Agartala

The Indian Army's Spear Corps organised an educational and awareness drive for troops stationed in Agartala on September 29 as part of the nationwide Swachh Bharat Campaign, focusing on cleanliness, environmental sustainability and operational health.

The day-long programme aimed to reinforce awareness about personal hygiene, sanitation and environmental conservation among service personnel, while promoting sustainable practices in daily military routines and garrison management.

The programme began with a keynote address on the vision and significance of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’. The address highlighted cleanliness as an important aspect of military discipline, national responsibility and operational efficiency.

Interactive sessions were also held on environmental conservation, with troops encouraged to adopt sustainable habits and understand the impact of individual actions on the surrounding environment.

Personnel were advised to adopt energy-efficient practices, minimise wastage of resources and contribute towards the preservation of local ecosystems.

Focus on health and sanitation

A clinical awareness session was conducted by an Army Medical Officer, focusing on personal hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness as key components of maintaining troop health and operational readiness.

The soldiers were also briefed on modern waste management practices based on the principles of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recharge.

Particular emphasis was placed on reducing plastic waste, recycling organic material and replenishing groundwater through rainwater harvesting systems at military stations.

An Army official said cleanliness and environmental responsibility contribute to troop morale, health and operational preparedness.

“Cleanliness and environmental responsibility are force multipliers that directly contribute to troop morale, health and operational readiness,” the official said.

The official added that through initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Campaign, the Spear Corps remains committed to promoting environmental conservation and maintaining high standards of sanitation across its garrisons.

The Spear Corps is responsible for maintaining operational readiness and security along the northeastern frontier. Besides its operational duties, the formation has also been involved in disaster relief, community development, nation-building initiatives and environmental protection activities across the region.