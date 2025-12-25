Indian Coast Guard delegation visits Assam Rifles in Agartala to deepen operational ties

A 10-member delegation from the Indian Coast Guard is on a six-day visit to the Assam Rifles formation at Kunjaban Garrison from December 22 to 27, with the focus on strengthening institutional cooperation and professional coordination between the two forces.

The visit is being held under the framework of the Charter of Affiliation between the Indian Coast Guard and Assam Rifles, an arrangement designed to encourage regular interaction, exchange of best practices and closer operational synergy.

During the visit, the delegation called on the Deputy Inspector General of 21 Sector Assam Rifles. Discussions centred on issues of mutual interest, evolving regional security dynamics and potential areas for future collaboration. The visitors also witnessed the ceremonial Beating Retreat, highlighting the traditions and heritage of the Assam Rifles.

As part of the programme, the delegation visited the Integrated Check Post Agartala, where officials briefed them on border management mechanisms and cross-border trade facilitation. The itinerary also included visits to cultural landmarks in Tripura, including the Ujjayanta Palace.

The delegation, on December 24, paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Tripura at Lok Bhavan in Agartala.

The engagements highlighted the growing importance of inter-service cooperation in maintaining national security and improving coordination across domains.