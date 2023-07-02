Rito Riba, the renowned singer from Arunachal Pradesh who has taken the social media world by storm with his sensational songs is all set to arrive in Agartala to perform live on July 4th.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Chairman of Tipra Motha, and Royal Scion of Tripura, has extended a heartfelt invitation to Rito Riba, with a noble objective in mind—to combat the perils of drug abuse that plague the younger generation.

In a recent Facebook post, Pradyot wrote, “Pradyot on his Facebook wrote, “The 4th of July which happens to be my birthday instead of wishing me please help those people who need help in every block and village. What I need is blessings from all of you. Also for the students who have stood up for our rights, famous Arunachal singer Rito Riba will perform at the Rabindra Bhawan on the 4th of July”.

He further emphasized, “The entire expenses will be borne by me and the show is free of cost for our students . The motto of our show is to reject drugs which are affecting our next generation”.