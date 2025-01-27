A violent confrontation erupted on Sunday, January 26 at the India-Bangladesh border near Heerachhara in the Kailashahar Sub-division of Tripura’s Unakoti district.

The clash left two Indian nationals, Karim Ali and Zamir Ali, critically injured after an alleged attack by Bangladeshi nationals.

Sources said that the incident occurred near Gate No. 44 of Border Pillar No. 1843, where Karim Ali and Zamir Ali, residents of the Hirachhara area, were visiting their land located inside the Indian border.



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According to reports, the duo found a group of individuals from Dasteki village in Bangladesh harvesting crops on their land. When they protested, tensions escalated, resulting in a violent attack.

The source further said that Bangladeshi nationals, allegedly led by Ahaad Ali, attacked the Indian citizens with sharp weapons.

"Karim Ali sustained severe injuries, including the amputation of a finger, while Zamir Ali was also gravely wounded", said sources

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed in the area intervened and rescued the injured Indian nationals, who were rushed to the Unakoti District Hospital.

The incident has intensified tensions along the Heerachhara border, raising concerns about the security of Indian citizens in border areas