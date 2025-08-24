Tripura's IPFT reiterates demand for separate state with mass gathering in Agartala

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) organized a mass gathering at Agartala's Math Chowmuhani, on August 23, pressing their long-standing demand for a separate state.

The event witnessed the presence of IPFT MLA and Tripura State Cabinet Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, along with several other leaders and supporters.

The mass gathering reflected IPFT's determination to pursue the demand for statehood, which remains at the core of the party's political agenda.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sukla Charan Noatia reaffirmed that the party has been active since 2009 and continues to uphold the same issue that it began with. He said that the issue behind our party's programs and gatherings is not a new one, and it has always been the same.

While speaking to ANI, Sukla Charan Noatia said, "Our party has been active from 2009 up to 2025. The issue behind our party's gatherings and programs is not a new one--it has always been the same. From the very beginning, we have been carrying forward the same issue."

"Along with democracy, until the demand for a separate state is fulfilled, our party's movement and activities will continue to focus on the issue of a separate state," he added.

Earlier today, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Northeast NSS Festival at Nazrul Kalakshetra, Agartala. CM Manik Saha said that this 5-day program would strengthen unity in diversity.

The event brings together hundreds of NSS volunteers from across the northeastern states for a five-day celebration of youth power, cultural exchange, and social service.

The festival, being held from August 23 to 27, 2025, is jointly organised by the Tripura State NSS Cell, the NSS Regional Directorate of NER, Guwahati, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.