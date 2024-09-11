The Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) met with Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Wednesday, September 11, demanding the adoption of the Roman script for the Kokborok language and the establishment of a university and medical college in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) regions.

Representing the indigenous student wing of the North East Students’ Organisation, the TSF submitted a memorandum outlining the demands, emphasising the importance of preserving and developing Tripura's cultural and educational heritage.

“For 50 years, the indigenous people of Tripura have been advocating for the adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok,” the memorandum stated. “Kokborok is not just a language but a critical element of our identity, history, and culture. The Roman script is more accessible and widely accepted by the community, which would help in better learning, preservation, and global recognition of the language.”

Kokborok is the lingua franca of most of Tripura's 19 tribal communities, and the push for the Roman script has been a long-standing demand.

The memorandum also highlighted the lack of higher educational institutions in TTAADC areas. TSF pointed out that the absence of a dedicated university and medical college in these regions has limited opportunities for the indigenous youth.

“The establishment of these institutions will not only provide greater educational access but also foster socio-economic development in the area,” the federation added.

The TSF expressed hope that the Governor's intervention would expedite action on these issues, which they believe are essential for the empowerment of Tripura's indigenous communities.