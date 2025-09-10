Indigenous youths protest Tripura LoP over alleged disrespect to traditional handwoven tribal attire

Tension erupted in Tripura’s Dhalai district today after a group of indigenous people staged a protest against opposition leader and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, alleging that he had insulted the ‘Risha,’ the traditional handwoven attire of the tribal community.

The protesters waved black flags and blocked Chaudhury’s convoy for nearly half an hour, demanding an apology.

The incident occurred at Nailaha Bari on the National Highway in Ambassa while Chaudhury was en route to attend a party programme. Security forces and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were deployed in the area in anticipation of protests.

About 100 indigenous men and women blocked the road, shouting slogans of “go back” and holding black flags. Police intervened to escort Chaudhury safely past the protest site.

Speaking to reporters, one protester said, “Jitendra Chaudhury has insulted Risha. He must apologize. Otherwise, we will intensify the movement across the state.”

Chaudhury, however, dismissed the allegations, asserting that misinformation was being spread by BJP’s Janajati Morcha. “When I was the Information and Cultural Affairs Minister, I officially introduced Risha in Tripura. Even today, I keep a Risha along my spine as a symbol of respect for the tribals,” he said.

He also claimed that the protest was politically motivated, orchestrated by the ruling BJP. “The BJP is losing ground, and that is why they staged this drama today. If they are so concerned about democracy, why are they not holding village committee elections?” he questioned.

The protest highlights the sensitivity surrounding indigenous cultural symbols in Tripura, with Risha holding deep cultural significance for the tribal communities in the state.