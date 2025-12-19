Indian Army officials visit Tripura, review security along Indo-Bangladesh border

Senior officials of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force (BSF) on December 19, reviewed the security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Tripura’s South District amid heightened tensions in neighbouring Bangladesh.



The officials visited the border areas under Belonia sub-division to assess ground-level preparedness along the sensitive frontier. Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, a substantial stretch of which remains unfenced.



According to the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, Lt General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, accompanied by senior military officers, visited the Border Outpost at Belonia to take stock of operational readiness.



During the visit, Lt Gen Tiwari interacted with troops deployed in forward areas and reviewed security arrangements. He commended personnel of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and BSF for maintaining a high level of professionalism and preparedness.



In an official statement, the Eastern Command said the Army Commander lauded all ranks for their dedication and vigilance in safeguarding the nation’s borders.



The visit gains significance in the wake of recent remarks by Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party leader Hasnat Abdullah, who reportedly made statements about isolating India’s northeastern region, often referred to as the Seven Sisters, and offering shelter to separatist groups allegedly seeking to destabilise Bangladesh.