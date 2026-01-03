Security tightened along Tripura border amid reports of movement of Bangladesh-based armed groups

Security has been tightened along parts of the India–Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Gomati district following reports of movement of cadres belonging to Bangladesh-based armed groups, including the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), officials said.

In view of the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country and inputs received from security agencies, the district administration has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to prevent any threat to public order and security.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh.

According to an order issued by Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather, reliable reports were received from the Commandant of the 159 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), Bagma, indicating apprehensions about the movement of PCJSS and UPDF militants. The report also flagged the possibility of stealthy infiltration of Bangladesh nationals, Rohingyas and members of militant organisations along the international boundary.

The vulnerable stretch identified extends from BOP Labokant Para to BOP Chaplin Chera under the Karbook sub-division, where infiltration attempts, smuggling activities and actions aimed at disturbing public tranquillity were feared.

“I am satisfied that there are sufficient grounds to impose restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, for ensuring peace and tranquillity by preventing the designs of anti-national elements and activities inimical to the safety and security of the general public,” the district magistrate stated in the order.

The restrictions will remain in force from December 3, 2025, to February 28, 2026, in villages falling within 300 metres of the Indo-Bangladesh border along the identified stretch.

As per the order, the assembly of more than four persons has been prohibited between 6 pm and 6 am without prior permission from the local authority. Movement of the general public during the same hours has been completely restricted unless authorised in writing by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karbook. Carrying of lathis, firearms or any weapons has also been banned, except for police, BSF, CRPF and other security personnel on duty.

Police and security officials engaged in government duties have been exempted from the restrictions. Residents living within 300 metres of the international border have also been excluded from certain provisions of the order.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance and patrolling in the area to prevent infiltration and maintain law and order, officials said.