With improving India-Bangladesh connectivity and initiatives going on for reviving the ’pre-partition’ routes, the first transit cargo on a trial basis from West Bengal’s capital Kolkata reached Tripura’s Srimantapur land port.

The consignment was transported using the Bangladesh Mongla seaport and from where by container lorry through Bibirbazar land port in Comilla, the consignment entered India on August 16 (Tuesday).

The consignment consisting of six tons of raw materials for making plastic goods for Silchar in Assam was received here by the Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik in presence of Tripura’s Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, local MLA Subash Chandra Das, Indian Assistant High Commission at Chittagong Rajeev Ranjan, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner at Agartala Arif Mohammed and others.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Bhowmik said, “Under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, both nations are improving through huge improvements in connectivity infrastructures, bilateral trade, and people-to-people contact.”

She added that the new transit route is one such example where both nations shall be benefiting and especially the Northeast India, or ‘Astalaxmi’ states of this region.

"By transporting goods from Kolkata via seaport in Bangladesh and then through Tripura to other destinations of the region this will surely reduce distance, and time and save transportation costs using waterways which are the lowest across the globe," added Bhowmik.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the development of connectivity under PM Gati Shakti, the multi-modal connectivity which will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another, Bhoumik said, “Besides improving and development of new infrastructure like railway line between Agartala-Akhaura, the government of India has already allocated funds for developing the Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh beside other connectivity projects which shall benefit both the neighbors.”

Moreover, she announced that as per the instructions of PM Modi on coming December 16, Tripura shall also join in celebrations of Bangladesh Vijay Diwas and in a big way to commemorate the independence of Bangladesh which was freed from East Pakistan after a liberation war with the help of India in 1971 in which Tripura played a vital role.

Urging everyone to come forward and help in fulfilling the dreams of PM Modi the MoS said, "The PM has set the next 25 years as Amritkaal, so all of us must work to develop our country as the top nation in the world since this is the right time for progress and development."

She also said, "Development of NE India, especially development of Tripura, is not possible without developing Bangladesh and so cooperation and confidence building is vital between both."

Bhowmik also urged the Indian and Bangladesh envoy to urgently look into the matter, so that Tripura can export 50 locally produced items including rubber and tea through Bangladesh, which at present are not allowed to export through Tripura’s land ports.

At present, Bangladesh exports goods worth Rs. 645 crores to Tripura annually while the latter exports goods worth only Rs. 30 crores to the neighboring nation.

In the meantime, Minister Santana Chakma viewed that the new route will go long way in the development and improving connectivity and bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh.

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and shares 856 km long international border with the country.