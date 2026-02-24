Indradhanush Gas Grid likely to miss target in Tripura: Official

The Indradhanush Gas Grid project in Tripura is set to miss its pipeline-laying target, with officials citing land-related issues, difficult terrain and prolonged rainfall as major hurdles.

Under the project, a 253-km gas pipeline was scheduled to be laid in Tripura by March this year. Once completed, the pipeline will supply CNG and LPG to various parts of the northeastern region. However, officials said progress has been slower than anticipated.

“So far, we have been able to lay 170 km of gas pipeline in districts like North Tripura, Dhalai, Unakoti, Khowai and West Tripura. The second phase, covering Sepahijala and Gomati districts, is still underway,” an official said.

Three companies are currently engaged in executing the pipeline work. Authorities pointed out that nearly 80 per cent of the proposed pipeline route passes through areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), where many landowners lack proper documentation. This has posed significant challenges in securing clearances and compensation processes.

In addition, heavy rainfall and tough geographical conditions have further delayed operations at several locations.

The Indradhanush Gas Grid project, implemented by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, aims to connect the northeastern states with the national gas network under the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for North East India. At present, the absence of a gas grid restricts the supply of CNG and piped cooking gas in Tripura, including the state capital Agartala.

Officials said efforts are ongoing to resolve land and documentation issues to expedite completion of the project.