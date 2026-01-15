Infiltration a major threat to northeast; Assam and Tripura acting on infiltration, Bengal must respond: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that infiltration remains a major challenge for the North East and stressed that safeguarding the region requires strong measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Several North Eastern states share international borders with Bangladesh, including Assam (262 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km), and Mizoram (318 km).

Addressing the media after offering puja at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district of Tripura, Sarma said infiltration is a serious concern not only for Assam but for the entire North East.

“In Assam, after the Census, the minority population is expected to be around 40 percent. This is a complex situation. The overall condition of the North East is critical, but Assam is the worst affected and is facing direct attacks. Because of this, we must fight to keep Assam and North East alive,” Sarma said.

He further stated that infiltration from Bangladesh continues to pose a major threat.

“Tripura and Assam are taking action by detaining infiltrators, but West Bengal is not doing so. If Bengal does not respond to the national cause, the entire nation will suffer,” he added.

Sarma emphasized that protecting the North East requires sustained efforts along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

“To keep the North East secure, it is very important for us to have our government in Assam, Tripura, and Bengal,” he said.

He also clarified that the situation in Bangladesh would not impact the upcoming Assam elections but noted growing public sentiment.

“The Bangladesh issue will not affect the Assam elections, but people here are angry over the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh,” Sarma said.